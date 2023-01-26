8,318 Shares in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ) Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 76,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.25. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $51.18.

