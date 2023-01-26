AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stake Boosted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the third quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 187.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James upgraded AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $450,223.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,029.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $85.83 on Thursday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.72 and its 200-day moving average is $87.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -268.21 and a beta of 0.56.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

