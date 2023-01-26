Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Agilysys Stock Up 0.1 %

Agilysys stock opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.26. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $31.49 and a twelve month high of $84.13. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 256.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.12 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $320,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,007.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,387,000 after purchasing an additional 68,108 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 35,035 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 468,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

