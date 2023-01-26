Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Agilysys from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.75.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $31.49 and a 1 year high of $84.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Agilysys

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.12 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.59%. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $320,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,007.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.