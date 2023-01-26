Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Agilysys from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.75.
Agilysys Price Performance
Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $31.49 and a 1 year high of $84.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.26 and a beta of 0.92.
Insider Activity at Agilysys
In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $320,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,007.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Agilysys
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.
