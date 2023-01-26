Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Lowered to “Underperform” at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABNB. Cowen lowered their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Airbnb from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.19.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $104.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $191.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.90.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $26,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 750,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,230,802.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $423,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 210,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,828,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $26,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,101 shares in the company, valued at $80,230,802.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,636 shares of company stock worth $55,720,426 in the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Airbnb by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Airbnb by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $2,125,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.