Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Bank of America

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Airbnb from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Airbnb from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.19.

ABNB opened at $104.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.72 and its 200 day moving average is $104.90. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $191.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 197,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,704,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 197,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,704,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $26,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,230,802.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,636 shares of company stock valued at $55,720,426 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Airbnb by 886.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

