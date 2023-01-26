Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,892,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,803,000 after buying an additional 251,745 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,878,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,989,000 after purchasing an additional 37,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,211,000 after purchasing an additional 734,694 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,637,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,021,000 after purchasing an additional 105,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 83.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,612,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,606,000 after purchasing an additional 732,110 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $138,250.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,294 shares in the company, valued at $969,583.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $138,250.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,294 shares in the company, valued at $969,583.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $159,244.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,178,325.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,387 shares of company stock worth $1,483,766. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 80,741.48%. The firm had revenue of $292.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.53 million. Analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.93.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

