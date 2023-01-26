Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,407 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Zymeworks by 410.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 42,109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Zymeworks by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zymeworks by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Zymeworks by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 395,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 76,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks Price Performance

ZYME opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $616.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.22. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 751.00% and a negative return on equity of 89.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ZYME shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 342,100 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,356,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,936,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,671,705.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,846,200 shares of company stock worth $16,073,510. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Profile

(Get Rating)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.