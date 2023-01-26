Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $288,000 Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NTLA stock opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.93. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.79% and a negative net margin of 859.92%. The business had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $109.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Insider Transactions at Intellia Therapeutics

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $248,302.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,533,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $93,322.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,674.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $248,302.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,533,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,608 shares of company stock worth $431,934 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Further Reading

