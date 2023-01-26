Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 2,760 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ciena by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,754,000 after buying an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Ciena by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,127,000 after buying an additional 101,942 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,564,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ciena by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,335,000 after buying an additional 41,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,149,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,523,000 after buying an additional 92,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ciena to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $49,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,387.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $49,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,387.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $166,651.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,210,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,143 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

