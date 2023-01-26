Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,873 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth $51,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 50.9% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $62.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.57. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.79.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.24. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $952.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 10th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WGO shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

