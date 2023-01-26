Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 4,295 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,095 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Antero Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 63.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 32.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $29.26 on Thursday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.16.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). Antero Resources had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

