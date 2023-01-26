Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Insider John Kent Walker Sells 11,313 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $96.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

