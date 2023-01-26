Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,788.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.4% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365,189 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,879.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,124,431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103,769 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,899.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343,615 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,835.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,444,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,861.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,489,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $431,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,344 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.10.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $96.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 201,777 shares worth $9,667,035. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.