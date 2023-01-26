Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 476.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,916.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,931.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,992.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,888.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 32,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 31,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $96.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.10.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 201,777 shares valued at $9,667,035. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

