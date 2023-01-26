Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,771.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 524,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 496,533 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $51,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365,189 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,879.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103,769 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,899.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343,615 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,835.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,444,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,861.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,489,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $431,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 201,777 shares worth $9,667,035. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $96.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

