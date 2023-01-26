Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Increased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,909.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,681 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,987.1% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 21,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 20,030 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,834.2% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 35,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 33,475 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,029.5% during the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,492.7% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 20,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,464,000 after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 201,777 shares worth $9,667,035. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $95.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

