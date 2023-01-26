Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,834.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,475 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $95.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 201,777 shares worth $9,667,035. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

