Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Newport Capital Group LLC

Newport Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,937.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 40 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 277,493 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 201,777 shares valued at $9,667,035. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $95.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.20.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

