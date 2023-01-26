Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lifted by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,913.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,357 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.7% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after acquiring an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,884.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,714,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019,726 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989,271 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,830.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,605,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,821.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,352,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $894,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,958 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 201,777 shares worth $9,667,035. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Trading Down 2.5 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $95.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

