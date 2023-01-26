Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $38.08

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.08 and last traded at $44.87, with a volume of 547827 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.81.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $80.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.68.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

