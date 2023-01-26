Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Securian Asset Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,886 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.5% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $85,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $97.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.87. The firm has a market cap of $991.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.20, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.41.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.