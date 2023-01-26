Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 6.5% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $77,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.41.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $97.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.20, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578. Insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also

