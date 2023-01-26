Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,318 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.7% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 241,279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,265,000 after buying an additional 12,058 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,686,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $190,527,000 after buying an additional 108,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 22,583 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Price Performance

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $97.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.65 and its 200 day moving average is $109.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $991.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Articles

