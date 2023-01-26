Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ameren by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,076,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,516,000 after purchasing an additional 394,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ameren by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,088,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,273,012,000 after purchasing an additional 198,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 72.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,979 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Ameren by 3.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,383,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,792,000 after purchasing an additional 226,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.70.

Insider Activity

Ameren Price Performance

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEE opened at $86.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.41. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.25 and its 200-day moving average is $87.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Further Reading

