American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Holdings Lowered by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,285.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,981,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,061 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,648,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,420 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,096,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 91.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,534,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,317 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AEO opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.54.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

