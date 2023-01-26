AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Sets New 1-Year High at $155.92

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $155.92 and last traded at $141.72, with a volume of 34787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AME. Mizuho raised their price objective on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.78.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.00%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,110,106,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 37,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

