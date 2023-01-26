Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 46.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,759,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,861,000 after purchasing an additional 780,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.16. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

