Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arconic were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arconic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arconic by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Arconic by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Arconic by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Arconic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 2.02. Arconic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Arconic had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arconic announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 16th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arconic news, Director William F. Austen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARNC. StockNews.com downgraded Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Arconic from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

