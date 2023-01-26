Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.17

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 2156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Ares Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97.

Institutional Trading of Ares Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAC. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 447,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,269,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 267,144 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,737,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

