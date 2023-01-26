Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,954 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 19.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 13.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $959.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.99. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.92.

Argo Group International Dividend Announcement

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $2.57. The company had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.60 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. Analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently -22.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Argo Group International

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.