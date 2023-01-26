AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given New £135 Price Target at Barclays

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from £125 ($154.76) to £135 ($167.14) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($133.71) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group set a £101 ($125.05) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a £118 ($146.09) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on AstraZeneca from £118 ($146.09) to £126 ($156.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £117.25 ($145.17).

AstraZeneca stock opened at £108.14 ($133.89) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of £112.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of £107.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £167.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,295.24. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 8,214 ($101.70) and a twelve month high of £118.86 ($147.16).

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

