Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,340 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 15.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 25.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,572,000. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 18.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Price Performance

United States Steel stock opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average is $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $39.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 35.74%. United States Steel’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

X has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

United States Steel Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Further Reading

