Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,586 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 162.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $191,000.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

Global SuperDividend US ETF Price Performance

DIV stock opened at $19.19 on Thursday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.