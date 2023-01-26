Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 296 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at $71,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $49.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average is $44.00. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.68.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

