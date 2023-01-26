Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 389 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,617 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CQP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,527,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

CQP stock opened at $54.33 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.36). Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

CQP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

