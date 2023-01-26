Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 5,539 Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.16% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 71.2% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 55.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GNOM stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $17.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.