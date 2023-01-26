Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 6,020 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 135.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 107,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $748,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 113,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 32,420 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,388,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Standard Motor Products from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

Shares of SMP stock opened at $38.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $826.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.76. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $49.00.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $381.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 36.49%.

Insider Transactions at Standard Motor Products

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $237,508.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 650,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,559,795.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $237,508.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 650,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,559,795.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

