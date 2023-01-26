Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 9,105 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 31,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.14. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $23.86.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

