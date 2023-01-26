Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 54,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $25,800,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $14,644,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $12,210,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $5,976,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $5,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on HLN shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.00.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

