Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 23,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 9,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 84.7% in the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $77.57 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $68.22 and a twelve month high of $89.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.80.

