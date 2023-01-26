Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 112 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.1 %

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $253.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $290.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.35 and its 200 day moving average is $234.55.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 15.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.13.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

