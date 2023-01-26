Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,209 Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.45% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 80,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ JSML opened at $50.92 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average is $48.48.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

