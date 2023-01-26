Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 27 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total transaction of $1,069,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,529,221.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,359. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.14.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $413.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $504.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.42%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

