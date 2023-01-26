Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 644 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.80.

ETR stock opened at $107.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.71. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

