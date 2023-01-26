Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QUS. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 245.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at $401,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

QUS opened at $114.08 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $126.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.29.

