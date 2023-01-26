Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,963,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.92. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $51.92.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

