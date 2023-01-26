Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $711,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,932,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $169.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.57. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $137.46 and a 52 week high of $203.25.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

