Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $581,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 37,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VOOG opened at $219.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.09. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $199.36 and a 52 week high of $283.64.

