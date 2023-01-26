Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $336,000 Holdings in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Crane by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $12,225,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,274,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $290,207.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,422.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $12,225,553.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,274,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,409 shares of company stock worth $15,809,162 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Price Performance

CR stock opened at $115.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 1 year low of $82.14 and a 1 year high of $116.66.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $824.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.89 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CR. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.75.

About Crane

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.